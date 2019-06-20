Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
CHARLES E. TERRELL


1933 - 2019
CHARLES E. TERRELL Obituary
Terrell, Charles E., 85, of Richmond, passed away on June 18, 2019. Charles was a son of the late Moncrieff and Meta Terrell. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Vicki; brothers, Moncrieff Jr. and Alan; sisters, Juanita Smith and Jacquelin Warren. He is survived by a brother, Joseph; sisters, Mabel Melnyk and Doris Morris; and a large extended family. Charles served in the United States Army. He enjoyed sports, camping and fishing, and worked in masonry for many years, and taught the trade to several nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230. The family is very appreciative of the love and care given by his special caregivers and the hospice staff. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 20 to June 21, 2019
