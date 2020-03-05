Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt Moriah Church
Old Forty Road
Waverly, VA
CHARLES E. WINFIELD

CHARLES E. WINFIELD Obituary
A celebration of life for Mr. Charles E. Winfield of Mills Lane, Waverly, VA, who entered God's heavenly gates Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, VA, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mt Moriah Church, Old Forty Road, Waverly, VA. Interment will be at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery.

Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home Waverly, VA, James Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 5, 2020
