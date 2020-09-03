Charles Edward Fry, 70, passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center. Charles was born on August 23, 1950, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to Sarah Elizabeth Howerton and Frank Edward Fry. Charles was the younger brother of one sister, Anne Fry Schrum. A McKenney native, Charles moved to Hopewell before retiring from Wilson Trucking Company in 2000. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. Charles will be remembered most for his kind and loving spirit; his dedication to Christ, family and friends; his visits around town with his fur buddy (support dog), ChaCha; or a story about driving eighteen wheelers down a mountainside or tales from his youth. Charles is survived by his best friend and life companion, Brenda Haskett; son Michael Fry; daughter, Tayna Fry; family, Laura Audino and Zachary St. John, and extended family members. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday September 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm- 6:00 pm at the J.T Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Hopewell VA. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.