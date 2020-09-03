1/1
CHARLES EDWARD FRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Fry, 70, passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center. Charles was born on August 23, 1950, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to Sarah Elizabeth Howerton and Frank Edward Fry. Charles was the younger brother of one sister, Anne Fry Schrum. A McKenney native, Charles moved to Hopewell before retiring from Wilson Trucking Company in 2000. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. Charles will be remembered most for his kind and loving spirit; his dedication to Christ, family and friends; his visits around town with his fur buddy (support dog), ChaCha; or a story about driving eighteen wheelers down a mountainside or tales from his youth. Charles is survived by his best friend and life companion, Brenda Haskett; son Michael Fry; daughter, Tayna Fry; family, Laura Audino and Zachary St. John, and extended family members. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday September 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm- 6:00 pm at the J.T Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Hopewell VA. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blandford Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
May God bless you , and walk you through this time of sorrow .....Praying for strength , and comfort , for you as only the Father can give. Love and Prayers!!
Sandra Lowery
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved