Mr. Charles Gray Walker, of 1917 Fort Rice Street, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal peace on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Colonial Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, Colonial Heights, VA. Charlie, as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Dinwiddie, VA, on September 18, 1921 to the late Maude M. Walker and Ashton L. Walker Sr.
At an early age, Charlie moved his residence to New Jersey and started his own business, The Walker Brothers Capet Company Inc., one of the first owned and operated incorporated businesses in the state of New Jersey. After many years in the carpet business, Charlie continued his journey to Michigan and started a new career as media technician at Eastern Michigan University, where he retired.
Upon returning home to be near his family, he settled into his third career as philosopher, sharing his wisdom, advice and knowledge. Known for his outgoing personality, intellectual insight and the gift of conversation, Charlie never met a stranger, and could hold a conversation and your attention for hours. He was a lover of golf and played the game as often as his time permitted.
Charles was predeceased by his wife, Helen Jackson Walker; sister, Isabelle W. Banks; brothers, Ashton L. Walker Jr., Herbert Walker and Delma Walker Sr.
The memory of his life will be forever cherished by his daughter, Joan Gialanella and her husband Robert "Bob" of Rockaway, NJ; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Jackson of Petersburg, VA; brothers, Harold Walker (Florence) of Petersburg, VA and Wilbur Walker of East Orange, NJ; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Walker of Colonial Heights, VA, Oriette Bellamy and Deborah Hart, both of Petersburg, VA, Marsha Wilkerson and Todd Walker of East Orange, NJ, Doris Mayberry of Clementon, NJ, Tracey Karim of Clifton, NJ, Delma Walker Jr. of Durham, NC, Donald Walker of Newark, NJ, Vivian Routh of Lake Elsinore, CA, Lenny Walker of Bellingham, WA and Timothy Walker of Los Angeles, CA; sister-in-law, Carol Walker of Lake Elsinore, CA; a very devoted friend who was like a son, G. Tyrone Hicks of Midlothian, VA; special friends, Louise Walker and Betty Granderson, both of Petersburg, VA and Robbie O'Brian of Colorado; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
