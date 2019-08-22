|
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Mr. Charles Henry Mills, Jr. of 632 Leefield Drive, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest. Charles known to family and friends as "Chicken" was born in Doswell, VA, to the late Charles and Evelyn Reese Mills.
He was predeceased by a sister, Doreen Moore; and grandparents, Charles and Opelia Mills and Robert and Mary Jane McKensie Reese who raised him.
Chicken always loved everyone he met. He was known to be seen on the corner of West Washington and Dunlop Street surrounded by his friends whom he was glad to be around all the time.
Chicken leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Charles Lincoln (Tomika); sisters, Nancy Gholson (James) and Evelyn Mills, both of Petersburg, VA, Charlotte Harper of Jacksonville, NC, and Darlene Webb (Richard) of Richmond, VA; brother, Harvey Mills (Laurel Kay); uncle, Joseph Reese, Sr.; aunts, Dorothy Fountain, Bessie Mines, Catherine Mills and Alice Reese; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019