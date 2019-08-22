Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
CHARLES MILLS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES HENRY MILLS JR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES HENRY MILLS JR. Obituary
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Mr. Charles Henry Mills, Jr. of 632 Leefield Drive, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest. Charles known to family and friends as "Chicken" was born in Doswell, VA, to the late Charles and Evelyn Reese Mills.

He was predeceased by a sister, Doreen Moore; and grandparents, Charles and Opelia Mills and Robert and Mary Jane McKensie Reese who raised him.

Chicken always loved everyone he met. He was known to be seen on the corner of West Washington and Dunlop Street surrounded by his friends whom he was glad to be around all the time.

Chicken leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Charles Lincoln (Tomika); sisters, Nancy Gholson (James) and Evelyn Mills, both of Petersburg, VA, Charlotte Harper of Jacksonville, NC, and Darlene Webb (Richard) of Richmond, VA; brother, Harvey Mills (Laurel Kay); uncle, Joseph Reese, Sr.; aunts, Dorothy Fountain, Bessie Mines, Catherine Mills and Alice Reese; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now