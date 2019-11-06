Home

Charles Hubert Haire, Sr., 80, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Clarencce T. and Gertie Adams Haire. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Myra Phelps Haire; a sister, Marie Doss; and a brother, Clarence Haire. Mr. Haire retired as a Road Design Engineer with VDOT and then enjoyed second career at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was a man of strong faith, well-liked by all, and will be fondly remembered as a hardworking, loving and devoted family man.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Pryor and husband, Kevin; a son, Charles Haire, Jr. and wife, Joey; grandchildren, Benjamin Pryor, Meagan Wall, Raven Willaman, and Joshua Haire, several great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Ramey, Janett Davenport, and Gloria Helmer and husband, Howard.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by inurnment at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
