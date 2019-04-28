|
Charles Ivan Perkinson Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a long period of declining health. He was born in Chesterfield County, VA, to the late Ivan E. and Evelyn P. Perkinson on January 16, 1928. He lived most of his life in Colonial Heights and was a master plumber. He was a member of The Heights Baptist Church (formerly Colonial Heights Baptist Church). He served as secretary of the Colonial Heights Lions Club for many years, and was a masonic veteran of Blandford Lodge No. 3 of Petersburg, Virginia. He was a loving people-person, always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles I (Chuck) Perkinson Jr.; his sister, Sarah Thacker Smith and his brother, W. Baxter Perkinson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Esther Perkinson; his daughter, Kaye Aguirre and her husband Jim; daughter-in-law, Candy T. Perkinson; grandsons, Matthew Aguirre and his wife Tricia, Charles (Chase) Perkinson III and his wife Julie and Nicholas Perkinson; great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Riley Aguirre and Charles Perkinson IV; his sisters, Alease P. Maitland of Chesterfield and Sadie P. Wright of Colonial Heights; and many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life service on May 4, 2019, at The Heights Baptist Church at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his beloved church at 17201 Jefferson Davis Hwy, S. Chesterfield, VA 23834.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019