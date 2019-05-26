|
|
|
Service for Mr. Charles L. Pettaway will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2019 Richmond Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 26, 2019
