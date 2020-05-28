Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
CHARLES BANKS
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
7324 Church Road
North Dinwiddie, VA
CHARLES LESLIE BANKS SR. Obituary
Mr. Charles Leslie Banks, Sr. born on December 10, 1942, in Emporia, VA, to the late Walter and Joanna Banks, Charles transitioned from labor to reward on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence.

Charles retired from Smurfit Stone Container Corp. in Hopewell, VA, after 44 years of service. During his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing his guitar he nicknamed "Lil Man," and working on his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Leslie Banks, Jr.; brother, Walter Banks, Jr.; and one sister, Mildred Bonner.

Charles leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary "Doll" Elizabeth Banks; three sons, Rodney Banks (Elonda) of Colonial Heights, VA, Kevin Banks (Denise) of Henrico, VA, and Timothy Banks (Becky) of South Chesterfield, VA; two daughters, Bobbie Lee (Keith) of Chester, VA, and Sheila Woody (Meechie) of Colonial Heights, VA; 23 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; devoted sister, Lydia Harris; brother, Gerald Banks; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Banks family would like to give a special thanks to Yvonne Harris with Crater Community Hospice.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Michael Stith, eulogist.

Virtual viewing will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020, at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Due to the CDC and State of Virginia requirements the family is requesting all in attendance to wear a face mask and practice social distancing (virtual hugs and virtual handshakes).

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2020
