Mr. Charles Linwood Wesson Sr., of 1244 Hilton Place, Petersburg VA, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center. He was a Petersburg native and the son of Chester and Pearl Wesson. He was preceded by his two brothers, Louis Wesson and Lee Chester Wesson; and one sister, Kay Francis.
He attended the Petersburg Public School System and was a graduate of the 1958 Peabody High School Class. He was a faithful member of Gilfield Baptist Church for over 60 years where he fellowshipped and sang with the Gilfield Men's Choir, which he loved so much.
Charles was a retiree of the State of Virginia with over 40 years of service at Central State Hospital Forensic Unit and also 20 years with Petersburg Area Transit. He was beloved by his family and known for his impeccable style, as well as genuine love for his family.
Charles was widowed by Irene Wesson of Richmond, VA, and Charlotte Wesson of Philadelphia PA. He is survived by his son, Charles Wesson, Jr. of Maryland; two granddaughters, Autumn and Cjay Wesson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, Lanier Wesson, Wallace Wesson, Michael Wesson, Walter Carter, and Travis Battle, Marcellus Wesson, Charmese Bowman, Christine Wesson, Lanika Wesson, Zenobia Johnson just to name a few. Special thanks and consideration to Ms. Niki West who consistently invigorated his spirits with positive energy.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020