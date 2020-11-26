1/
CHARLES M. BURROW SR.
1945 - 2020
Mr. Charles M. Burrow, Sr., of Disputanta, VA, entered into eternal rest at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, VA on November 23, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Charles was born August 18, 1945 in North Hampton County, Pennsylvania and moved to Sussex County, Virginia at a young age, where this became his home. Charles was baptized at an early age and became a member of Little Mount Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA. Charles retired from J H Martin in 2010. He went on to work part time for RPS shortly after retirement as an Independent Contractor. Charles was also a long-time employee at Greene's Raceway of Disputanta, VA.

Charles was known to family and friends as "Charlie". Charlie was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was an active member of the Shelton Hunt Club. Charlie also enjoyed playing pool. He was an active member of the American Pool Association, playing on two teams Crazy 8's and One on One. Charlie loved to play cards. He was a family man who loved being around his friends and family. Charlie was always known to have a great fish fry along with fat back and biscuits.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Kathleen Burrow; a very devoted son, Charles M. Burrow, Jr. and devoted daughter-in-law, Jamie Burrow; devoted grandson, Devin Pearsall; two brothers, Herbert Burrow and Franklin Burrow (Otelia); two sisters, Hilda Diggs and Thressa Thomas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heaven Sent by Home Town Healthcare for providing Home Health Care and to Intrepid Hospice for all the support and care during his illness. The family would also like to say thank you to Nicole Davis and Nicki Snipes for helping to take care of Charlie at home and providing excellent care and support.

A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Little Mount Baptist Church Cemetery, 8012, Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA. Public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

COVID-19 NOTICE: Because we are celebrating the life of Mr. Charles M. Burrow, Sr. during the COVID-19 pandemic, if planning to attend any viewings and/or the service, a mask will be required and social distancing must be practiced.

The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
28
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Little Mount Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services

November 25, 2020
I don't know " Charlie" but " Snowball" is the name given to Uncle Charles by my daughter and that was how they greeted one another every time they saw each other affectually . As soon as he entered my parents house it was Hey Uncle Snowball did you bring me some fish? Uncle Charles was kind, loving, compassionate, stubborn, lol and loved to see people eat. He would call and say my cousins were coming from Maryland and Georgia and he was frying fish, potatoes and fat back yall come on down here! He enjoyed cooking and my Daddy thought nobody could fry fish like Charles. Uncle Charles took us out on his boat in Hampton and scared me but i liked it at the same time. Speeding across water just like he sped up the road. He willingly helped me at church with a fundraiser. Of course I sold dinners and the fish and chicken fryer was my chef, Uncle Charles. I am sorry i couldn't be there more while he was going thru this trial. Uncle Charles was always ready to help anyone in need at the drop of a dime. Well now that your journey has ended on this side Uncle Charles I pray you are resting in perfect peace. Snowball if you run across Uncle James and Uncle Billie tell them their favorite niece said Hello and tell Grandma Virgie they still talking about her rolls and sweet potato pies...Love You Uncle Charles...Missing you already
November 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Theodore and Annette Batts
November 24, 2020
To the Burrows Family, we are saddened to hear about Cousin Charles. You are in our prayers, and know that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. May God's peace comfort you all.
Randy & Ophelia Gregory
