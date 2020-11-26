I don't know " Charlie" but " Snowball" is the name given to Uncle Charles by my daughter and that was how they greeted one another every time they saw each other affectually . As soon as he entered my parents house it was Hey Uncle Snowball did you bring me some fish? Uncle Charles was kind, loving, compassionate, stubborn, lol and loved to see people eat. He would call and say my cousins were coming from Maryland and Georgia and he was frying fish, potatoes and fat back yall come on down here! He enjoyed cooking and my Daddy thought nobody could fry fish like Charles. Uncle Charles took us out on his boat in Hampton and scared me but i liked it at the same time. Speeding across water just like he sped up the road. He willingly helped me at church with a fundraiser. Of course I sold dinners and the fish and chicken fryer was my chef, Uncle Charles. I am sorry i couldn't be there more while he was going thru this trial. Uncle Charles was always ready to help anyone in need at the drop of a dime. Well now that your journey has ended on this side Uncle Charles I pray you are resting in perfect peace. Snowball if you run across Uncle James and Uncle Billie tell them their favorite niece said Hello and tell Grandma Virgie they still talking about her rolls and sweet potato pies...Love You Uncle Charles...Missing you already