Mr. Charles M. Burrow, Sr., of Disputanta, VA, entered into eternal rest at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, VA on November 23, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Charles was born August 18, 1945 in North Hampton County, Pennsylvania and moved to Sussex County, Virginia at a young age, where this became his home. Charles was baptized at an early age and became a member of Little Mount Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA. Charles retired from J H Martin in 2010. He went on to work part time for RPS shortly after retirement as an Independent Contractor. Charles was also a long-time employee at Greene's Raceway of Disputanta, VA.
Charles was known to family and friends as "Charlie". Charlie was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was an active member of the Shelton Hunt Club. Charlie also enjoyed playing pool. He was an active member of the American Pool Association, playing on two teams Crazy 8's and One on One. Charlie loved to play cards. He was a family man who loved being around his friends and family. Charlie was always known to have a great fish fry along with fat back and biscuits.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Kathleen Burrow; a very devoted son, Charles M. Burrow, Jr. and devoted daughter-in-law, Jamie Burrow; devoted grandson, Devin Pearsall; two brothers, Herbert Burrow and Franklin Burrow (Otelia); two sisters, Hilda Diggs and Thressa Thomas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heaven Sent by Home Town Healthcare for providing Home Health Care and to Intrepid Hospice for all the support and care during his illness. The family would also like to say thank you to Nicole Davis and Nicki Snipes for helping to take care of Charlie at home and providing excellent care and support.
A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Little Mount Baptist Church Cemetery, 8012, Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA. Public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
COVID-19 NOTICE: Because we are celebrating the life of Mr. Charles M. Burrow, Sr. during the COVID-19 pandemic, if planning to attend any viewings and/or the service, a mask will be required and social distancing must be practiced.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.