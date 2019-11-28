Home

Visitation
CHARLES M. SMITH Obituary
Charles Mitchell Smith, age 70, of Dinwiddie, VA, entered into eternal rest on November 19, 2019.

His childhood nickname was Mickey but he was also known as Charlie to many good friends. He served overseas in the US army. He worked in construction and farming but he was especially passionate about vegetable gardening. He very much enjoyed following his sports teams and NASCAR races. His favorite pastimes were fishing and spending time with many good friends.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Susann Smith of Ashland, VA; one sister, Jean Clark of Dinwiddie, VA; two brothers; Hugh Lawson Smith, Jr. of Concord, CA and John David Smith of Dinwiddie, VA, as well as a host of cousins and nephews. He
will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family suggests that contributions be made to the Smiths Grove United Methodist Church cemetery fund.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
