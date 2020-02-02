The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
CHARLES MEADE
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Big Bethel Baptist Church
11011 MD Ragsdale St
McKenney, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Big Bethel Baptist Church
11011 MD Ragsdale St
McKenney, VA
CHARLES MEADE


1978 - 2020
CHARLES MEADE Obituary
Funeral services for Charles Meade will be held 12 noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11011 MD Ragsdale St, McKenney, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating and Elder Leroy Farrah, eulogizing. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Charles Meade can be viewed on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home in McKenney and at the church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral services entrusted to the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 804-478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 2, 2020
