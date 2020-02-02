|
|
Funeral services for Charles Meade will be held 12 noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11011 MD Ragsdale St, McKenney, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating and Elder Leroy Farrah, eulogizing. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Charles Meade can be viewed on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home in McKenney and at the church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral services entrusted to the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 804-478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 2, 2020