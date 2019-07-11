|
|
Mr. Charles N. Washington, of Petersburg, VA, entered rest and peace on Sunday, July 7, 209 at his residence. He was born December 6, 1952, to the late Lucille M. Washington and Charles Washington Sr. Also preceding Mr. Washington in death his grandparents, Sally Branch and John B. Branch.
Charles attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools; he later joined Job Corp. Charles worked for Titmus Optical for over 30 years. He was baptized at an early age at First Baptist Church in Sussex County, VA. Charles Washington was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted son, D'Angelo Washington (Frances) of Petersburg, VA; step-daughter, Cassandra Roberts; four grandchildren, Rasean Jones Sr., Tyshunda Jones, D'Angelo Washington Jr. and D'André Washington; step-grandson, Tony Roberts; two great-grandchildren, Laziyah Hill and Rasean Jones Jr.; one devoted fiancée, Barbara Jackson of Petersburg, VA; one devoted sister, Annie Hill of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, Melvin Washington (Doris) of Petersburg, VA, Hezekiah Washington (Michelle) of Prince George, VA and Anthony Washington of Carson, VA; one aunt, Olivia Wilkins of Newark, NJ; two devoted friends, Floyd Bailey and Raymond Macklin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to the Poarch family and the staff of Colonial Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. D. Tyrone Brandon, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019