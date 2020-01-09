|
Charles Nathaniel Sheffield, 91, of Matoaca, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2020, at his home. Born on September 5, 1928, in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Samuel Sheffield and Jane Elizabeth Adams. He is also preceded in death by his two younger sisters, Mary Ann Smith and Nancy Lee Sheffield. Charlie, as he was known to his friends and family, was a skilled and meticulous carpenter. He retired from Continental Can Company after 27 years of service as a master carpenter. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War, having reached the rank of Master Sergeant. Charlie enjoyed duck hunting, working in his shop on River Road, spending time with his family, and socializing with his friends at area restaurants. He is survived by his son, Todd Victor Sheffield (Kim Coleman Lundie); granddaughter, Jaime Elizabeth Sheffield; great-grandson, Tristyn James Sheffield; cousin, Charles Madison Sheffield (Nancy); nephew, Charles Frank Lewis; his Smith family nieces and nephews; and his granddog, Zeus, who never left his side. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020