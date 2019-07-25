Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Prince George, VA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smoke on the Water
1455 Allegheny Highway
Elkins, WV
CHARLES P. "CHARLIE" LOUK


1940 - 2019
CHARLES P. "CHARLIE" LOUK Obituary
Charles Phillip ("Charlie") Louk died at home in Beverly, WV, after a short battle with T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia at the age of 79. He was surrounded by family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Juanita White Louk; his children, Lennie Louk of Prince George, VA, Sharon Louk of Prince George, VA, Barbara Adams (Jim) of Midlothian, VA and Carl Louk of Prince George, VA; daughters, Rebecca Weekley of Fairmont, WV and Patricia Farrell (Shaun) of Harleysville, PA; grandchildren, Brittany Hamm, Cole McCready, Kaylee Hamm, Chelsey Hamm, Michael Bartlett, Andrew Bartlett, Courtney Farrell, Matthew Farrell and great-grandchildren, Hailey Golden, Kelse Golden and Liam Bartlett. Charlie is also survived by his sisters, Jeannette Bunter, Prince George, VA, Mary Workman, Elkins, WV, Joyce Price, Belington, WV and Marylin Loudin, Etter, PA; his brothers, Junior Louk, Beverly, WV, Kenneth Louk, Chesterfield, VA, Bill Louk, Hopewell, VA, Kevin Louk, Elkins, WV, Jimmy Louk, Beverly, WV, Clarence Louk, Dailey, WV and Donald Louk, Hopewell, VA and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Louk; his son, Bobby Dale Louk; his parents, Flossie Ann Louk (Wegman) and Jurd P. Louk; his brother, Raymond L. Louk and his sister, Lillian M. Shreves.

Charlie was born on February 25, 1940, in Elkins, WV, to Jurd P. Louk and Flossie Ann Louk (Wegman). He married Judith Sponaugle in 1958 and moved to Virginia in 1963. After Judy died in 2004, he returned to West Virginia in 2009. Charlie found love and joy again when he met Juanita. Charlie and Juanita married in 2012. They enjoyed driving together and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A celebration of life will also be held in Beverly, WV, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Smoke on the Water, 1455 Allegheny Highway, Elkins, WV. All are welcome to attend either or both to celebrate Charlie's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, or online at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 25 to July 26, 2019
