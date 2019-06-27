|
|
Bro. Charles R. Brown, Sr., affectionately known as "Charlie B.," of 9619 Graves Road, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his residence.
Charles was born March 31, 1944, to his parents, Deacon Randolph C. Brown and Sis. Louise G. Brown, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one step-son, Wayne Wright; three brothers; two sisters; father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.
Charles attended Chesterfield County Public School and later became a member of the Armed Forces, being Honorably Discharged in 1967. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Union Branch Baptist Church, Chesterfield, VA. Charles was a former active member of the Sanctuary Choir.
Charles was employed and retired from Honeywell with 33 years of service. He cared for and provided travel for terminally ill individual during his retirement before his health declined.
Charles loved the outdoors, following in his dad's footsteps raising cows, pigs, chickens and planting vegetables.
Charles memories will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Blackwell Brown; one son, Charles "Chuckie" Brown Jr.; a father figure to Thomas Wright, Wanda Haskins and Marsha Minter; sister, Rena Mason; god-daughter, Teisha Wright; grandchildren, Saline Brown, Jermaine Wright, Jessica Campbell (his sidekick), Andrew Campbell, Kierra Wright, Thomas C. Wright and Meloney Mintree; six great-grandchildren; nephews, Romel Roberts and Regis Rollins; great-nephew, Damon; sisters-in-law, Shirldean Elder (George) and Hazel Williams; brothers-in-law, James Vaughan and Allen Taylor; three aunts, Julia Mayfield and Alice Turner (Clarence), both of Richmond, VA, and Otelia Brown; devoted friends, Russell Parham, Carl Jones, Jackie Jones and Silas Dodson; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special appreciation to Dr. Gipson and Dr. Gale both of Mid-Atlantic Kidney Center; nurses, Ashley Hogue and Tondra Smith-Hunley, both of Davita Kidney, and the staff of Hospice of Virginia.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Kenneth E. Rioland Jr., pastor. The interment to follow at church cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 27 to June 28, 2019