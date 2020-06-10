Charles Raymond Pond of Chesterfield, age 61, died suddenly May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Nadyne Pond. He is survived by daughter Patricia Higgins, grandchildren Lynley, Olivia and Nolan. Survivors include sisters Sharon Thiele (Jack), Aleta Perkins (Ron), and brothers Robert Pond and John Pond (Sharon). Surviving nieces Lorenda Faison (Al), Paige McCabe, Christine Repa (Bryan), Lauren Pond and nephews Thomas Tucker (Laurie), Dylan, Evan, and Landon Pond, great nieces Samantha, Haley, Allison, Danielle and great nephew Cameron, along with many cousins and friends. Graveside service will be private.

