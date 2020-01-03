|
MAJ Charles Robert Turner Jr. (USA ret.) 74, passed away peacefully in his home in Petersburg, Virginia on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Dorothy Folks and Charles Robert Turner Sr. and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Lee Turner and siblings, Shirley Tinner, Wayne Turner and Raymond Turner. Mr. Turner was baptized on January 4, 2009 at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he retired as Major from the United States Army after many years of dedicated service to his beloved country. After his military career, he worked as a Systems Analyst at Fort Lee for many years. Charles [aka Bobby, Bob, or Chuck] was known for his car collection. He also enjoyed woodworking, traveling and was an avid genealogist who treasured learning about his family tree.
He is survived by his loving wife, E. LaVerne Turner; daughter, Caryl Turner-Dillard and husband, Mario; granddaughter, Campbell and many other extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 with the Reverend Dr. Robert A. Diggs officiating. Repass will take place immediately following the service in the banquet facility located in the Community Life Center of Tabernacle Baptist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020