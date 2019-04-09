|
Mr. Charles S. Harrison of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest April 5, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County).
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 9, 2019
