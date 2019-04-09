Home

CHARLES S. HARRISON

CHARLES S. HARRISON Obituary
Mr. Charles S. Harrison of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest April 5, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County). Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 9, 2019
