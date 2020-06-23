Charles Thomas Pride, 92, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was the son of Norman Augustus and Florence Varnier Pride, and was a native of Chesterfield County.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Simmons Pride; one son, Gary Pride and wife, Barbara; three daughters, Lynn Spears, Cindy Bowers, and Sherri Booth & husband, Danny. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Welton, Megan Spears, Timothy Spears, Dustin Spears, Michelle Bryant, Brandon Heilman, Caitlyn Booth, and Madison Booth; four great-grandsons & six great-granddaughters.
The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for the care given to Mr. Pride.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or Intrepid Hospice, 2430 Southland Drive Chester, Virginia 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.