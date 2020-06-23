CHARLES T PRIDE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Thomas Pride, 92, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was the son of Norman Augustus and Florence Varnier Pride, and was a native of Chesterfield County.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Simmons Pride; one son, Gary Pride and wife, Barbara; three daughters, Lynn Spears, Cindy Bowers, and Sherri Booth & husband, Danny. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Welton, Megan Spears, Timothy Spears, Dustin Spears, Michelle Bryant, Brandon Heilman, Caitlyn Booth, and Madison Booth; four great-grandsons & six great-granddaughters.
The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for the care given to Mr. Pride.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or Intrepid Hospice, 2430 Southland Drive Chester, Virginia 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved