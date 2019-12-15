Home

CHARLES W. ADKINS


1959 - 2019
CHARLES W. ADKINS Obituary
Charles Waverly Adkins, 59, of South Chesterfield, VA passed away suddenly on Tuesday December 10, 2019. Charles was born in Petersburg, VA on December 18, 1959 to Shirley Dean Adkins and the late "Jack" Adkins. Charles was a long-time resident of Dinwiddie County. He was an electrician by trade and enjoyed his work until he was put on disability. Charles enjoyed the outdoors and was a friend to everyone. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.

Charles is survived by his mother, Shirley and a sister, Carol Ann Adkins of South Chesterfield. Also surviving is an aunt, Evelyn Dean Moore (Bobby), Eleanor Adkins Baird (Jerome), several cousins, and special friends, Barbara Huddleston of Dinwiddie and Steve Fischer of South Chesterfield.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
