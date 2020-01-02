Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Waverly Cemetery
CHARLES W BISHOP Obituary
Charles William Bishop of Waverly passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Undine Bishop, and his brothers, Roger and Leon Bishop.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Waverly Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by R.W. Baker & Co, Wakefield Chapel.
Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
