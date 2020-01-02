|
Charles William Bishop of Waverly passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Undine Bishop, and his brothers, Roger and Leon Bishop.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Waverly Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by R.W. Baker & Co, Wakefield Chapel.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020