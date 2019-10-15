|
|
He fought a good fight---He finished his course. On the wings of an angel, he simply flew away to Glory to make heaven his new home.
Charles was born to the parents of Charles W. Cone, Sr. and Agnes Dabney Cone. He was born on June 20, 1949. He was born and raised in Chesterfield County. He attended John Tyler Community College, majoring in Computer Science. He earned an Apprentice Degree in Manufacturing Engineering. He left school after being hired by Brown & William Tobacco Company. He was a faithful employee there for 14 years; until their closing of the facility to relocate in Macon, Georgia.
Charles was baptized at Good News Baptist Church as a young adult. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg. He had served in the past on the Men's Usher Board, and the Male Chorus. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Petersburg.
He recently retired from West Rock (formerly Stone Container), located in Hopewell, after 35 years of service. He was an apprentice manufacturing engineer.
Charles was well known in the Tri-Cities. He was known by his CB radio band friends as "Big C." He loved talking on his CB until the early morning hours. His warm and friendly demeanor was known throughout the area. He loved to talk to everyone. There was no such thing as a stranger in his mist. He loved to build and work on race cars. You could often find him at the local race track. He is the proud owner of a 1967 Camaro race car. Charles was also known for his generous heart for giving people financial support during their hour of need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Charles Cone, Sr.; brothers, Ronald Cone and Renardo Cone; and his sister, Sharon Cone Easter.
He leaves to cherish a faithful wife of 48 years, Lorraine D. Cone; one devoted daughter, Devon Arnell Cone-Cunningham (Michael B.D.Cunningham); grandson, Michael Charles Reese Cunningham. He also leaves to cherish his nieces, Sonya Esedebe of Richmond, Latoya Scott of Riverdale, GA, Kristin Winston of Chester; one nephew, Floyd Smith of Petersburg; brother-in-law, Raleigh Dowdy of Suffolk; three faithful cousins,Yolanda, Patty, and Kevin Dailey all of Petersburg; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends throughout the area.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Dabney Family Cemetery.
At the request of the family please do not wear black, however wear bright colors or pastels.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019