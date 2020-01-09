The Progress-Index Obituaries
CHARLES FRIEND
CHARLES WILSON RUFUS ARCHER FRIEND


1936 - 2020
CHARLES WILSON RUFUS ARCHER FRIEND Obituary
On the afternoon of January 2, 2020, Charles Wilson Rufus Archer Friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 15, 1936, to Rufus Archer and Sarah Archer Lewis Friend in Amelia Virginia. During his early years he attended Russell Grove Public School. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Level Baptist Church.
Charles always had a big smile and loved to laugh and talk with his family and friends. Although, he did not have any brother, his relationship with his first cousins was as brothers, you will find him with Alex Friend, Jr., George Friend (Sonny), and George Friend any given time. He also loved working outside in his garden, and continued to do so after his retirement of 38 years plus from Seward Luggage Company in Petersburg, VA. He had to stop his love of gardening when his health started to decline.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pattie H. Friend; and son-in-law, Thomas E. Woodley, Jr.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted daughters, Agnes Woodley of Ford, VA, Chandra (Ronnie, Sr.) of Amelia, VA, Sarah (Michael, I) of Chesterfield, VA, and Angela Sheffey (Jason) of Baltimore, MD; devoted son, Charles H. Friend of Amelia, VA; devoted grandchildren, Devona and Devina Woodley, Ronnie, Jr., and Shaquan Henley, Michaela and Michael Dash, II, Corey Frier-Ritsh, and Courtney Hall; great grandchildren, Amari Henley and Ayrianna King-Henley; sisters, Sallie Thompson (Freddie) and Iris Celesta Friend of Amelia, VA; sisters-in-law, Hettie McCless, Nettie Dyer, Virginia Hill of Columbia, NC, and Joann Debman from Portsmouth, VA; brother-in-law, Billie R. Hill of Columbia, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9308 Cox Road, Ford, VA, Rev. Dr. Joseph Fields, Jr. pastor, and eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
