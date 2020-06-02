On Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 our beloved Mr. Charlie Byrd, Jr. departed this life after a brief illness at St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon, WI. Charlie took off his earthly suit for his heavenly suit promised by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Charlie Byrd Jr. was born in Lota Louisiana on June 7, 1941 to Charlie Byrd, Sr. of and Carlena Staton.
Charlie Jr. accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of First Baptist Church Harrison Street in Petersburg, VA prior to his relocation to Milwaukee, WI. He attended public school in Woodville, MS and later join the U.S. Army at the age of 18. He served faithfully for 2 years and was Honorably Discharged then resided in Petersburg, VA.
After leaving the Army, he worked briefly at Central State Hospital, Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company for 18 years in Petersburg, VA and as an apprentice electrician. Charlie's love was exceptional for his family, friends and his love for the sports of fishing, hunting and playing cards (Tonk, Spades, Bid Wiz & Pokeno). He was a former member of Club Char-Les-Manze in Petersburg, VA.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kelvin Y. Byrd and his brother, Theodore Woods who perished in the Vietnam War. Charlie Byrd Jr. is survived by his wife of 25 years, Earlean Byrd; son, devoted Charles M. Byrd (Denette) of Colonial Heights; daughters, Clementine B. Cole (Terrance) of Chesterfield, VA and Kellie Daniel of Milwaukee, WI; daughter-in-law, Trina Byrd of Petersburg, VA; fourteen grandchildren, Tia Byrd, Whitley Pryor, Wynette Pryor, Charles Byrd, Jr., Kelvin Byrd, Jr., Cierra Byrd, William Pryor, Jr., Bretne Anderson, Tyrone Cole, Kemorie Lambert, Kemonie Peebles, DeKeeka Coleman, NaCarro Reese all of Virginia, and Daniel Brown of Milwaukee, WI; six great grandchildren, Elijah, Christian of Texas, Kaylah, Princeton Pryor of Virginia, Ah'Veyon Howell and Ar'Mon Howell of Clinton, NC; sisters, Dorothy Seiber of Duluth, GA, and Mary Jane Pruitt of Milwaukee, WI; sisters-in-law, Odelia Lyons of Petersburg, VA, Lucille Clinksdale of Waukegan, IL, Dorothy Hunt, Hortense Mecha and Ida Jeane Agenw all of Jackson, TN; brothers-in-law, Farmer Williams, Jr. of Pinson, TN and Luther Williams of Milwaukee, WI; devoted uncle and aunt, Billy and Daisy both of Milwaukee, WI; devoted childhood best friend to the end, Sam Taylor of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that are too numerous to name.
Service will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Paradise Memorial Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI.
Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.