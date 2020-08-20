Charlie "Root" Gunn, Jr. of Prince George, Virginia, left this world and was met in Heaven by "The Love of His Life'" his late wife, Mary Gunn, also there to greet him were his parents, Charles & Edna Gunn.

Survived by two sons, Aaron Gunn (Tracy) and Derek "Sonny" Gunn (Melissa); grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his special cousin, Tommy; numerous family members and friends; his special daughter and son, Cherie and Brian Hazzard.

Before becoming disabled Charlie loved his job with VDOT and truly missed it. He always hoped he would get to go back. He took great pride in his lawn. He spent hours cutting, cleaning and planting to make sure his yard looked just right. The same went for his car always washing and shining.

Those who knew Charlie knew how he loved his flashy clothes "His Elvis Style." He was truly "ONE OF A KIND." Set in his ways, hardheaded, stubborn but he was a really good guy.

He will be truly missed!

