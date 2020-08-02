Charlie M. Vick, 78, born November 27, 1941 went to his heavenly home on July 30, 2020, after a long battle with Emphysema and COPD. Charlie was affectionately known as "Uncle Jack" and "Uncle Buzzard". He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter Amy Nicole Vick, his caregiver. They had a "special bond" that will never be broken. He is also survived by three step daughters; Bonnie Campbell, Dana King and Rhonda Cheely; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, thirteen nephews and eight nieces, two sisters; Rose Ann Martin and Emily Mazelle Amos. Lest I forget Sir Marcus his fury companion.
He was preceded in death by his father Luther B. Vick, mother; Clara Bell Garris, wife; Dorothy Mae Tiller, four brother's, Luther B. Vick Jr., Raymond Vick, Samuel B. Vick, Franklin Edwards and one sister, Bernice Westerman.
An open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Hopewell, VA. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, N. Chesterfield, VA 23235, richmond@heattlandhospice.com
The family is being served by the Hopewell chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home.