|
|
Mrs. Charlotte DeShields Hopkins of Prince George, VA, went home to be with our Savior at 6:45 P.M. on May 11, 2019, at her family residence. Charlotte was born October 1, 1967, in Grafenwöehr, Bavaria, Germany to MSgt Charles and Lillie DeShields.
She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1987 and then graduated from Key Business College as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of City Point Restoration Church of God in Hopewell, VA, where she served as a caretaker in the church nursery and a member of the church benevolent staff.
Charlotte was a Foster Parent at UMFS for 11 years caring for multiple children. She was employed at Dinwiddie Social Services for 13 years as Senior Eligibility Worker. She loved arts and crafts, creating items out of love for others.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Zack D. Hopkins, Jr.; children, Zack D. Hopkins III, Lilliauna K.K. Hopkins and Zahara C.D. Hopkins; two step-children, Marqieth Bonner and Jaila D. Gay; parents, CW2 (Ret) Charles Howard DeShields and Lillie Cummings DeShields of Prince George, VA; one brother, Charles Fletcher DeShields (Rochele) of Chicago, IL; two sisters, Angela D. DeShields of Prince George, VA, and Marilyn D. DeShields of Columbia, MD; sister-in-law, Glenniece Manning of Macon, GA; three brothers-in-law, Malcolm Manning (Tracie) of Chester, VA, Carlos Hopkins (Belize) of Macon, GA, and Kelly Hopkins (Sherelle) of Lorton, VA; spiritual grandmother, Rev. Rolesta Ellis of Georgia; several aunts and uncles from South New Jersey, Florida and Waverly, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at City Point Restoration Church of God, 2300 Bluefield Street, Hopewell, VA, Pastor Thurman Collier, Senior Pastor. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019