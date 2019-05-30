Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE F. MARTIN


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHARLOTTE F. MARTIN Obituary
Charlotte F. Martin, 75, of Richmond, VA, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Welch, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Muncey and Ruth Funk. Charlotte was a lifelong educator and mentor to many children. She began her career in Hopewell Public Schools and went on to retire from Prince George High School as the principal. She dedicated her life to community service and was active with the Matthews Community Foundation, the York County Education Foundation and her church, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Gloucester, VA. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband, John E. Martin Jr.; three sons, Daniel L. Martin and wife, Leng, John E. Martin III and David Martin; one grandson, Christopher Martin and a sister, Georgia Bates and husband, Doug. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Gloucester, VA, with the Rev. Doug Nagel, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Church or the Matthews Community Foundation in memory of Charlotte Martin. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now