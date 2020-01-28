The Progress-Index Obituaries
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
I fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith. ~ II Timothy 4:7

Our beloved Miss Charlotte (Boo) Goode of 1168 Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, surrounded by many loved ones at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmind, VA.

Charlotte was born June 20, 1941, to the late Rebecca Branch-Goode and Floyd Goode. She was a long time resident of Chesterfield, VA. She did years of housekeeping and in-home care before her declining health.

Along with her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her siblings, Rebecca Goode-West, Charles Goode, William Goode, Floyd Goode, Barbara Lynn Goode; grandparents, Robert and Willie Jane Branch and Maggie and Willie Goode; great-granddaughter, Carley Henderson; and nephews, Stanley Goode and Terry Goode, Jr.

Charlotte leaves to treasure her precious memories her devoted daughter and only child, Kathy Batts (Stuart); grandchildren, Nafiz Dorsey, Nutu Plummer, Barbara (Timothy) Parham, Earl Dorsey, Thomas Bennett III, Tyrone Dorsey, Chastity Baugh, Kemp Baugh, Cheyenne Baugh, and Rebecca Lynn Goode; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Louise (Ervin) Parker, Baszo Goode, Judith (Kenny) Moore, Wanda (Linwood) Goode, and Calvin Goode; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Interment will follow at the Goode Family Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 28, 2020
