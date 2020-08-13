1/1
CHARLOTTE MAE DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLOTTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Charlotte Mae Davis, 90, of Dinwiddie County, Virginia departed her life suddenly on Thursday, August 5, 2020 at John Randolph Hospital, Hopewell, Virginia. Charlotte affectionately known as Charlotte Mae, was a native of Dinwiddie County, Virginia and lifetime resident of Petersburg, Virginia. She was born January 11, 1930 to the late Charlie and Gertrude Dickerson. She was married to the late John Davis.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Madeline B. Scott, Yvonne D. Wynn, Patricia A. Richardson and sons, Julius B. Dickerson and James L. McLaughlin.

Charlotte Mae was a pillar member of Faith Temple Church, Petersburg, Virginia. She enjoyed serving on various auxiliaries and always had a hymn of praise to share. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Charlotte Mae leaves to treasure her memory two daughters, Ms. Inez B. Johnson and Mrs. Janette L. Jones (Ivey) of Petersburg, Virginia. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Tucker and Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA with Mr. Jonathan Goldwire, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. Service will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all services and viewings.


The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved