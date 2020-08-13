Mrs. Charlotte Mae Davis, 90, of Dinwiddie County, Virginia departed her life suddenly on Thursday, August 5, 2020 at John Randolph Hospital, Hopewell, Virginia. Charlotte affectionately known as Charlotte Mae, was a native of Dinwiddie County, Virginia and lifetime resident of Petersburg, Virginia. She was born January 11, 1930 to the late Charlie and Gertrude Dickerson. She was married to the late John Davis.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Madeline B. Scott, Yvonne D. Wynn, Patricia A. Richardson and sons, Julius B. Dickerson and James L. McLaughlin.
Charlotte Mae was a pillar member of Faith Temple Church, Petersburg, Virginia. She enjoyed serving on various auxiliaries and always had a hymn of praise to share. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.
Charlotte Mae leaves to treasure her memory two daughters, Ms. Inez B. Johnson and Mrs. Janette L. Jones (Ivey) of Petersburg, Virginia. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Tucker and Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA with Mr. Jonathan Goldwire, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. Service will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all services and viewings.
