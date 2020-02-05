Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church
6500 Middle Rd
Prince George, VA
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church
6500 Middle Rd
Prince George, VA
CHARLOTTE PATTERSON WALKUP


1941 - 2020
CHARLOTTE PATTERSON WALKUP Obituary
Charlotte Patterson Walkup, 78 of Hopewell, VA, passed away, Sunday, February 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, James W. Patterson and Emily Ruth Patterson; and her loving husband, Jack Dale Blackwell. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Blackwell Moody (Vaughan); daughter, Jacquelyn Gayle Dunbar (Billy); grandchildren, Amber Moody Jacob (Jeremy), Blake Moody (Samantha), Jeremy Tyler Dunbar, Jacob Dalton Dunbar, Joshua Dale Dunbar, and Trinity Grace Dunbar; great-granddaughter, Ella Reagan Jacob; sisters, Jean Stevenson, Patsy Patterson Humphrey (Dick), Linda Patterson Deal; aunt, Marjorie L. Gray; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Charlotte attended Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Prince George, and she was a member of the Hopewell Women of the Moose. The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Abundant Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6500 Middle Rd, Prince George, VA 23875. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the church. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Charlotte to Crater Community Hospice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
