Charlotte S. Bosher, 87, of Colonial Heights, went to be with The Lord Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Claiborne Bosher.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Bosher Wills (Lloyd) of Colonial Heights; numerous nieces, and nephews; and several children whom she was a loving nanny to.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road. Arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019