Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE BOSHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE S. BOSHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLOTTE S. BOSHER Obituary
Charlotte S. Bosher, 87, of Colonial Heights, went to be with The Lord Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Claiborne Bosher.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Bosher Wills (Lloyd) of Colonial Heights; numerous nieces, and nephews; and several children whom she was a loving nanny to.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road. Arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now