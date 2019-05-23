|
Charlotte Thompson Wilkins, 69, of Prince George, VA, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas N. Thompson and Lillie B. Jackson, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Thompson and Raymond Thompson and two sisters, Ethel Kuenz and Doris Huet. Mrs. Wilkins was a member of Clover Hill Baptist Church in Chesterfield, and had spent many years as a dedicated school bus driver in Prince George County. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Reginald Wilkins; two daughters, Shawn W. Holt and husband Kevin, and Shannon W. Kerns and husband Robert; four grandchildren, Kevin "Garrett" and Wyatt Holt and Owen and Reghan Kerns; a sister, Lois Mills; one brother, Ronald Thompson and wife Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Baptist Church (Handicap Ramp Fund), 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019