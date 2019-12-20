Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
CHERI H. CATES

CHERI H. CATES Obituary
Cheri H. Cates, 60, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born on July 25, 1959, in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Dorothy Stewart Harris.
Cheri was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, Alan L. Cates; her son, Lucas A. Cates; and her granddaughter, Madison A. Cates all of Colonial Heights. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Lively of Chesterfield; and a devoted friend, Julie Dyer of Prince George. Services will be private. In loving memory of Cheri, donations may be made to the , 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
