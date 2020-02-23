|
|
Cheryl Tuck, 63, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Covington, Virginia. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 23, 1957, to the late Charles W. and Betty Lou Newby. She is from Petersburg, Virginia and was a graduate of Gibbons High School with honors.
Cheryl was fondly known as "Spooky" and loved her family and friends dearly. Always wanted everyone around her to be happy.
She had one of the sweetest souls and just wanted to be loved.
She is survived by her daughter, Cherie Hicks, son-in-law, Keith Hicks Jr, 2 granddaughters, Lynsay Jones, Zoe Hicks and
a grandson, Dakota Moore. Cheryl is also survived by 7 sisters; 1 brother; a sister-in- law; 3 brothers-in-law;, and numerous nieces,
nephews and friends.
The family had a private memorial on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 23, 2020