Mr. Chesterfield Ivory, Jr., born April 17, 1949, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020. He was born to Chesterfield Ivory, Sr. and Etta M. Gooden Ivory.
Chester was educated in the Philadelphia School District. He furthered his education at Philadelphia Community College as an Art major. He enjoyed drawing, doing jigsaw puzzles (no less than 1,000 pieces) and playing all sports. He was especially good in baseball; so much so that his coach pushed him to go pro until he had an elbow injury.
Chester was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. For which he received many medals and commendations. After returning home, he worked for several years at the United States Postal Services. Later on, he secured a job at the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board where he worked his way up to Manager and later retired.
Chester met his bride-to-be on a somewhat blind date and was soon after married in 1971. They went on to cherish 48 years of marriage and from this union came a son and daughter. In 1979, he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and pioneered as long as his health would allow. In 2008, wanting to expand his ministry, he joined the Richmond Sign Language Congregation. Chester remained loyal to his faith to the very end.
Chester was preceded in death by his father, mother, and three sisters: Sirporah, Chestina and Madeline. Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife, Anne; son, Chester Ivory III (Karla "Leone"); daughter, Amanda (Kahilil); one brother, Teddy Hampton. Chester also leaves nine grandchildren, Marqyse, Kahilil Jr., Kordell, Kyla-Arnell, Kimontè, Katrina, Kemuel, Tyree, and Malea; one great grandchild, Maliya (ReRe); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial virtual service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 a link will be provided.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
