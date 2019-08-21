|
Mr. Chestine O. Winfield, "Bo," of 535 S. Azalea Road, Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019, to be with the Lord. Chestine graduated from Petersburg High School, Class of 1975. He was a former employee of Transformer Company for 25 years. He was baptized at an early age at Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie Winfield; brothers, George, Wilbur and Carl Winfield; and cousins, Rev. Bernard Coleman and Hilton Coleman.
Chestine is survived by his twin sister, Christine W. Morgan (Don) of Dinwiddie, VA, and siblings, James Winfield (Barbara) of Burlington, NJ, Adelle Corpening of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Vincent Winfield (Angela) of Dinwiddie, VA; cousins, Arabell Peters (Eldridge), Lewis Coleman (Carolyn) and Gloria Coleman; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
We would like to thank the following K. S. Boodram, MD and staff, John Curtis and Flagship staff, Econ Barber Shop, Southside Regional Medical Center, Hattie Bonner, 7-Eleven, Daphne McLaughlin and many others too numerous to name.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019