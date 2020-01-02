Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
CHRISTA STEWART


1947 - 2019
CHRISTA STEWART Obituary
Christa G. Stewart, passed December 29, 2019. She was born in Fuerth, Germany on February 2, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents Josef Kollischon and Charlotte Trapp Kollischon and her husband, Floyd Stewart, sisters, Johanna, Muschi and Annamarie, niece Petra and many other nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children Gary Meadowcroft, Marc Corrigan, Andrea Corrigan and stepsons Elige Stewart and Travis Stewart and her extended family. Ms. Stewart enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping, her pets and spending time with family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered at jtmoriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 2, 2020
