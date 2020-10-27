Ms. Christia J. Barner, 45, of Petersburg, VA, passed into eternal rest suddenly on Monday, October 19, 2020. Christia was born on July 28, 1975, to Delores Young and the late Willie Young.
Christia was educated in the Petersburg Public School system. She worked for over twenty years in various jobs. She was very loving, caring, and had a true zest for life. She loved to dance and had a joy for music. She was known as the life of the party to all her family and friends and she will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.
Christia was preceded in death by her father Willie Young, a brother Anthony Barner, and a sister Antoinette Robinson.
Left to cherish memories is her loving mother, Delores Young; brothers, Danielle Barner (devoted) and Albert Young; sisters, Janean Parham (devoted), Lila Moore, Jacqueline Young; aunt, Kitty Kelley; sister in-law, Lynda Barner; nieces, Danielle Morse, Shanicia Hobson, Janean Foster, Carlotta Simmons; nephews, Danielle Barner, Jr., Anthony Foster, Brandon Barner; and a host of loving friends and family, those devoted, Renee Stith, Silva Gray, Leslie Giles, Marilyn Prosise, Christie Smith, Valerie Clanton, Erica Clanton, April Parker, and Esther Taylor.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 12 pm - 8:00 pm at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel.
The funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. The burial will immediately follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us