Mr. Christian "Ray" Casey, departed this life on Thursday, May 28 2020. Ray was a graduate of Dinwiddie County High School. He was employed at Ogburn & Ogburn in Dinwiddie County. VA.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors. He also loved fishing and sports (especially baseball).
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Terri "Ma" and Allen "Pops" Ozmore; father, Jeffrey Scott Casey; three beautiful daughters; brothers, Zac Casey, Justin Ozmore, Charles Gupton and Brodie Casey; grandparents, Debbora "Grandma" Dean, Jerry "Poppie" Dean, Linda "Nanny" Bishop and Terry "Papa" Bishop; great grandmother, Virginia Bishop; great uncle, Joe Harrison; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Along with two friendships he formed with his bosses over his years of employment, John Boze and Timmy Ogburn.
Due to social distancing the family will hold a celebration of life service for Mr. Casey at a later date.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors. He also loved fishing and sports (especially baseball).
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Terri "Ma" and Allen "Pops" Ozmore; father, Jeffrey Scott Casey; three beautiful daughters; brothers, Zac Casey, Justin Ozmore, Charles Gupton and Brodie Casey; grandparents, Debbora "Grandma" Dean, Jerry "Poppie" Dean, Linda "Nanny" Bishop and Terry "Papa" Bishop; great grandmother, Virginia Bishop; great uncle, Joe Harrison; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Along with two friendships he formed with his bosses over his years of employment, John Boze and Timmy Ogburn.
Due to social distancing the family will hold a celebration of life service for Mr. Casey at a later date.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 4, 2020.