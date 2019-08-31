Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINA FRANCISCUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINA ANNE FRANCISCUS


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINA ANNE FRANCISCUS Obituary
Christina Anne Franciscus, 89, of Prince George, has gone to be with the Lord, Thursday August 29, 2019. She was born June 25, 1930, to the late Martin and Theresa Gerum. Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles K. Franciscus; son, Joe Allen Franciscus; granddaughter, Desiree Franciscus; two brothers, Hubert Gerum and Manfred Gerum; and one sister, Martha Kempfle. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth P. Franciscus (Tina) and Martin W. Franciscus (Debbie); three grandsons, Brandon, Franciscus, Bradley Franciscus, and Nicholas Franciscus; and beloved partner, Dean L. Curtis.

Chris was a longtime manager of the Fort Lee golf course. She was a founding member of the Fort Lee German Wives Club and was a member of the Moose Lodge.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Chris's memory. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now