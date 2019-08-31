|
|
Christina Anne Franciscus, 89, of Prince George, has gone to be with the Lord, Thursday August 29, 2019. She was born June 25, 1930, to the late Martin and Theresa Gerum. Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles K. Franciscus; son, Joe Allen Franciscus; granddaughter, Desiree Franciscus; two brothers, Hubert Gerum and Manfred Gerum; and one sister, Martha Kempfle. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth P. Franciscus (Tina) and Martin W. Franciscus (Debbie); three grandsons, Brandon, Franciscus, Bradley Franciscus, and Nicholas Franciscus; and beloved partner, Dean L. Curtis.
Chris was a longtime manager of the Fort Lee golf course. She was a founding member of the Fort Lee German Wives Club and was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Chris's memory. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019