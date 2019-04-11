|
Little Miss Christina Hattie-Alexis Parham of 19603 Walker Avenue, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.
Christina was a very special little girl who loved church and was concerned about everyone being saved. She was a devoted member of Triumph of Richmond under the leadership Bishop Yohance Lee and First Lady Dionne Lee. Christina wanted to become a doctor and a ballerina.
She enjoyed reading, playing doctor and playing with her favorite toys (Slime and LOL Dolls), singing gospel songs and polishing her nails. She enjoyed spending quality time with her brothers and sisters. She would help her mom prepare meals. Christina's favorite foods were pig-feet and crabs. She loved her dog, "Violet-Heart."
Christina was a daddy's girl they had a very special bond. There was nothing her dad wouldn't do to keep his baby girl smiling. Christina was full of "love and joy." She would not let a day go by without telling her mom how much she loved her. She enjoyed spending time at Golden Coral with her grandmother, Gloria Farmer.
Christina had a smile that could light-up a room and will be remembered for her love for tutus, "JoJo Siwa" hair accessories and Twinkle-Toe Bedazzled Sketchers.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Stillman and Janet Parham; great maternal grandparents, William and Hattie "Big Mama" Godette; uncle, Kendrick Mallory; great aunts, Sandra "Tootie" Mason, Gracie Dabney and Christy Mason; great uncles, Vernon Mason, Raymond Mason and Kevin "Leon" Godette; great-great uncle, William "Uncle Will" Taylor that adored her.
Christina is survived by her loving parents: Chaundreka Williams of South Chesterfield and Chris Parham of Stony Creek; brothers, Aaron McNabb, Kevin Godette-Williams and Michael Godette-Williams, all South Chesterfield, Tariq Parham of Dinwiddie, VA, and Omarion Parham of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Kris Parham of Dinwiddie, VA, and Sabrina Fields of Petersburg, VA; maternal grandparents, Gregory and Gloria Farmer of Petersburg, VA, and Alvin Williams (JoAnn) of Chester, VA; aunts, devoted Ronika Williams of Petersburg, VA, Latanya Ampey (Alvin) of Stony Creek, VA, Erica Thorne (Clinton) of Petersburg, VA, Pastor Karen Gail of Chester, VA, Amanda Jones of New York, and Laneka Leonard of North Carolina; uncles, Marcus Godette and Virgil Williams, both of Petersburg, VA, Kevin Horton and Kareen Horton and Eric Parham (Natasha), all of Dinwiddie; great uncles, Elfonzo Williams (Barbara) of Fairfax, VA, Andrew Williams (Paulette) of Manakin Sabot, VA, Val Williams of Albany, NY, Heath Mason and Clifton Mason of Petersburg, VA, Alfred Taylor (Sherry), Earl Taylor (Sandra), William Godette, Darrell Godette (Freda), all of Petersburg, VA, Anthony Godette and Danny Godette of Prince George, VA, Calvin "Leo" Godette of Richmond, VA; great aunts, Thomasine Mason, devoted Karen Godette of Petersburg, VA, Valerie Godette of Colonial Heights, VA, Beverly Johnson (Kirkland) of Prince George, VA, devoted Patricia Harris (Derrick) of Hopewell, VA; godmother, Tanesha Day (Sarai, Fantasia, Sharon and Daniel); devoted cousins, Keyarri Williams, Kia Williams, Amarri Epps, Antoinette Godette and Desni Harris; special friends, Ziyah Davis and her mom, Charlene, Christina's classmates at Ettrick Elementary School, and Ms. Malone's Kindergarten Class, the Mason, Parham, Godette and Williams families; devoted neighbors, Frank and Brenda Durham; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to name.
Special thanks to Stacy Hamilton for all the support and acts of kindness shown to Christina and her family through the years.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffery L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, and Bishop Yohance Lee, eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 19603 Walker Avenue, South Chesterfield, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019