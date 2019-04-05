|
|
Christine A. Valenta, 88, of Dinwiddie County, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia to the late Frank C. and Mary K. Blaha on November 3, 1930. Mrs. Valenta was preceded in death by her husband, Anton "Tony" W. Valenta; son, Anthony "Tommy" Thomas Valenta; brothers, Rudolph "Rudy" Blaha (Mattie) and Frank C. Blaha Jr. (Ann); and sister, Mary F. Benitez (Jose).
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Ann Valenta, Joan Marie Harrington, Vera Valenta Ellison, and Patricia Valenta Davis (Gene); son, James Albert Valenta; brother, Tony J. Blaha (Nonia); grandchildren, Julia R. Ellison, Anthony E. Davis (Hailey), and Christina E. Davis; step-grandchild, Jessica M. Harrington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803 with Father Brian Capuano officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019