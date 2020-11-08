On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, our devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, Mrs. Christine Bonner White departed this life at her residence. Christine was born January 9, 1937, and was the only daughter of the late Ben and Alma Bonner of Dinwiddie County.
Christine was preceded in death by the love of her life, Melvin N. White. They celebrated 50 years of marriage during an anniversary celebration in January 2003. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Norman Bonner Sr.; grandson, Kevin Lewis; two nephews, Norman Bonner, Jr. and Glenn Bonner and niece, LaTasha Bonner.
Christine was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and loved her church family. A quiet and doting mother, she loved her family with the greatest intensity, adored them with her love, and would do anything for everybody. Although our mother is physically gone, and her soul resides with the Lord, her spirit lives on within us.
She leaves to cherish her love and memories four daughters, Linda Grant (John), Theresa Manns, Barbara Lewis (Kenneth) and Stephanie Blackwell (Paul); grandchildren, John Grant Jr. (Unishea), Latisha Flowers (Derrick), Nikita and Kristi Kelso, Kenneth Lewis Jr. and Christine Slaughter; a special godgranddaughter, Jaylen Sloan; great-grandchildren, Jayla Grant, John Grant III, Derrick Flowers and Delaney Flowers; two brothers, Ben J. Bonner (Pauline) of Petersburg and Paul Bonner (Jean) of Washington, DC; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Wood of Cave City KY and Elizabeth White of Ft. Washington, MD; a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and very dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, with Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. The service will be live streamed. The family will assemble at 1875 Ramblewood Rd., Petersburg, VA at 10:00 A.M. on the day of the service. Public viewing will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all services and viewings.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.