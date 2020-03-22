|
|
Christopher Allen Smith, 57, of Spring Grove, VA passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Christopher graduated from Faith Baptist Church in Waverly, VA.
He is survived by his parents, George and Judith Smith; a brother, Ricky Lee Smith; one sister, Cheryl Ann Smith Harahus; his daughter, Christine Marie Smith; a granddaughter, Taelyn Smith; two nephews, Michael Thomas Smith and Eric Lofton Walker; a niece, Catharine Nicole Hash; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1226 W. Roslyn Rd., Colonial Heights, VA 23834 in memory of Christopher Smith. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020