CHRISTOPHER ANDREW SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Andrew Smith, 35, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. We will miss his love of music and drumming, and his generous heart. He never met a stranger, and he often helped those in need. He loved his family dearly.

Preceded in death by his father, Chesteen Lee Smith; and survived by his mother, Roselyn (Jo) Smith; his twin sister, Christina Rose Lynch; and his siblings, Vicki Manuel, Scott Smith (Carol), Shawn Smith (Karen Bernhard), and Sarah Hamaker (Christian); Aunt Jan and Uncle Jack Fink; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services by necessity will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved