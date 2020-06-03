Christopher Andrew Smith, 35, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. We will miss his love of music and drumming, and his generous heart. He never met a stranger, and he often helped those in need. He loved his family dearly.
Preceded in death by his father, Chesteen Lee Smith; and survived by his mother, Roselyn (Jo) Smith; his twin sister, Christina Rose Lynch; and his siblings, Vicki Manuel, Scott Smith (Carol), Shawn Smith (Karen Bernhard), and Sarah Hamaker (Christian); Aunt Jan and Uncle Jack Fink; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services by necessity will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Preceded in death by his father, Chesteen Lee Smith; and survived by his mother, Roselyn (Jo) Smith; his twin sister, Christina Rose Lynch; and his siblings, Vicki Manuel, Scott Smith (Carol), Shawn Smith (Karen Bernhard), and Sarah Hamaker (Christian); Aunt Jan and Uncle Jack Fink; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services by necessity will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.