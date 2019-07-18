|
Christopher Falls Whitlock, 41 of Hopewell, VA, passed away peacefully in his home, Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Chris was born Monday, November 14, 1977, and raised in Hopewell, VA. He attended Hopewell High School, graduating in 1995. he played baseball and golf for the Blue Devils, where he earned all-district honors in both sports. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Chris played baseball for three years with the American Legion Post 149 in Hopewell and played in many state golf tournaments during the summer months. After high school, he attended James Madison University, graduating in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology with a minor in business. Most of his working career was spent in the banking business and he was currently employed by the Chesterfield Credit Union as its Vice President of Operations.
Chris loved playing golf with his buddies and was a huge University of Virginia fan. He also loved to study the ocean, among his other hobbies. Chris loved setting up and maintaining salt water aquariums.
He is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Karen A. Whitlock; daughter, Palmer Grace Whitlock; parents, Clarence E. and Carolyn Falls Whitlock; sister, Kimberly Saunders (Jamie); mother-in-law, Sandy Smiley; father-in-law, Dwayne Smiley; sister-in-law, Jillian Phillips (Matt); nieces, Kennedy Saunders and Savannah Phillips; nephews, Jackson and Austin Phillips.
A funeral service will be held, 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019