Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
CHRISTOPHER HILL


1962 - 2020
CHRISTOPHER HILL Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Christopher Hill will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, pastor, will officiate.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 6, 2020
